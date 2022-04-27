Belton ISD’s taxable value estimates for current properties total $5.9 billion for 2022 — 24.37% higher than the certified value total of $4.8 billion for 2021, according to information from the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County.
However, that preliminary estimate would fall to $5,770,874,309 if Texas voters pass a constitutional amendment during the May 7 election that would increase the homestead exemption for independent school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
“State law requires the appraisal district to appraise those values at market. So if they were to sell that home today, you start with those preliminary values and get certified values in just before adoption,” Melissa Lafferty, Belton ISD’s chief financial officer, said Wednesday night. “That gets you a better inclination of what those revenues are going to do.”
On Wednesday, Belton ISD trustees and administrators discussed these preliminary tax values, tax rates, and interest and sinking tax rates during a special meeting in the Pittenger Fine Arts Center.
“Our purpose for tonight is to discuss pending preliminary tax value information and its impact on Belton ISD,” Superintendent Matt Smith said during the meeting. “We obviously know that as appraised values come out that this is a topic that is important for us as a school board to consider for our constituents.”
Although Belton ISD administrators are already analyzing these preliminary figures, Lafferty stressed how the district will need further data from the Tax Appraisal District before they can make accurate revenue projections.
“We’re going to need a clearer picture on what those numbers are so we can get a better outlook moving forward,” she said.
This data, which was provided to Belton ISD on Tuesday, became available as early voting for the May 7 election began this week.
In Belton ISD, voters are tasked with approving a $173.8 million bond package that will be decided in two propositions.
Thirteen projects are outlined under Proposition A: $40.1 million for a 11th elementary school, $43.6 million for a 12th elementary school, $23.6 million for career and technical education and fine arts improvements at Belton High School and Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow; $13.3 million for Southwest Elementary School additions; $8.9 million for district roofing, mechanical, electrical and plumbing improvements; $8.6 million for a fine arts facility expansion at Lake Belton Middle School; $7 million for land acquisition; $6.9 million for interior finishing renovations at Belton High School; $6 million for campus safety and security upgrades; $5.6 million for new buses; $2.5 million for a Delta Program facility; $2 million for a Belton ISD agriculture facility; and $676,624 for technology infrastructure.
Meanwhile Proposition B, for technology devices and equipment, would cost $5 million, according to Belton ISD.
“Should voters decide to approve this bond issue on May 7, we will wait to sell this issue until we have certified values,” Jennifer Ritter, a financial consultant for Belton ISD, said. “So that uncertainty about what we’re saying tonight will be gone. We’ll size this bond issue to be exactly what we told the voters or better.”
Belton ISD’s current maintenance and operations tax rate — which pays for day-to-day operations is $0.9603 — while its interest and sinking tax rate — which is used to repay debt for capital improvements approved by voters — is $0.3968, according to Belton ISD.
With a total tax rate of $1.3571 per $100 of taxable value, a Belton ISD resident with a home valued at $200,000 is responsible for $2,714.20 in annual taxes.
However, Ritter highlighted how the I&S tax rate is projected to decrease by $0.0098 to $0.3870 per $100 of taxable value in 2023 — a figure based on Belton ISD’s 15% growth in tax base last year.
“I’d rather be selling (a bond issue) this summer than next summer,” she said. “I think next summer we’re going to be in an even higher interest rate environment.”
Lafferty added how the M&O rate, which is calculated by the Texas Education Agency, also could be lowered.
“As those (property values) continue to increase, it’s the state’s solution to ease some of that tax burden,” she said. “So as values increase our M&O tax rate is calculated by TEA.”
Although Belton ISD’s tax rate would not increase under the $173.8 million bond package, many homeowners could face higher taxes because of increased property tax valuations.
“We must talk about preliminary tax values and how everything is bigger in Texas,” Janet Brown, a Morgan’s Point Resort resident, said. “Over the past three years my property tax values have dramatically increased from $172,052 to $193,175 to $245,040. Saying that this bond is not a tax rate increase is a lie to the citizens of Belton.”
Yet Ritter commended Belton ISD trustees for their commitment to keeping Belton ISD taxpayers in mind.
“Historically, you have exercised the option to refinance,” Ritter said. “Over the past 10 years this board has been able to save taxpayers $18.3 million by taking advantage of lower interest rates, to refinance debt, when you had that opportunity.”