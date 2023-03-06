Bell County alligator

An American alligator stands in shallow water alongside a bank in the Lampasas River upstream from Stillhouse Hollow Lake. Experts say a small number of gators live in the Lampasas and likely have for a long time. 

 Courtesy photo

A small but healthy population of American alligators live on the Lampasas River above Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir, and Texas alligator experts say they’ve likely lived there for decades if not centuries.