Temple school administrators will hold a community meeting on a proposed bond at 6 tonight p.m. Thursday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St., Temple. It is the first of three meetings planned this summer.
Local growth is fueling the Temple Independent School District’s needs as it seeks community input to determine taxpayer support for a proposed bond that would pay for a new southeast elementary campus, classroom additions to 14 existing schools, a new food service facility to replace a 1950s-era building near downtown and modern upgrades to restrooms and seating at Wildcat Stadium, among other improvements.
If the school board approves the proposed bond, it would call for a November election in which voters would decide on two propositions. The first proposition, which is for the bulk of upgrades, is for between $165 million to $175 million. The second proposition for Wildcat Stadium improvements is estimated at $6.5 million
The dollar amounts are a bit fluid, administrators said, but there are targeted ranges to make needed improvements — especially as construction costs rise because of shortages in lumber, concrete and other materials, factors already built in to the proposal, administrators said.
“One of the top priorities of Temple ISD is to meet and exceed the expectations of our community,” Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “Therefore, it stands to reason that the only way to begin a bond planning process is to engage the community. Transparency and collaboration are the primary drivers behind this process and will be from start to finish.”
Other community meetings are planned for July 8 and Aug. 4. The second meeting will prioritize bond projects based on costs and needs.