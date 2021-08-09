A 15-year-old Rosebud-Lott High School student was struck and killed by a vehicle while running with cross country teammates Monday morning near the campus.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to incident at about 7:45 a.m. on FM 431 near County Road 343 in Travis. Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Bryce Fikes, an incoming sophomore at the high school, was killed while practicing with other cross country team members, Superintendent James Rosebrock said.
“It’s been a real tragic day,” Rosebrock said.
Coaches at Rosebud-Lott High School began CPR on the 15-year-old, but he died at the scene.
Bryce’s mother, Alicia, is a first grade teacher at Rosebud-Lott Elementary School, Rosebrock said.
Counseling was made available for Bryce’s teammates and other students on Monday afternoon, he said.
A fundraising effort will be forthcoming to help pay for funeral expenses for Bryce.
“The goal is for the family to not pay anything,” Rosebrock said.
A DPS preliminary investigation determined that a GMC Arcadia was traveling eastbound when it crashed into the teenager, Howard said.
The cross country team, which runs near the school, was not on an approved route by running on FM 431, Rosebrock said.
No other injuries have been reported. The investigation is ongoing, Howard said.