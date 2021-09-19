SALADO — Sweeping changes are set for the village as a community cleanup campaign begins Saturday.
Residents are asked to participate in the Salado Fall Sweep, an effort sponsored by Keep Salado Beautiful that continues until Oct. 2.
“This is a great opportunity for Salado residents to do their part to help keep our community a clean and attractive place to live, work and visit,” Lisa Nix, Keep Salado Beautiful coordinator, said in a news release. “Volunteers of all ages are welcome to participate in the event.”
To participate in the cleanup campaign, residents are asked to stop by the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St., from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Participants will be provided with a kit that includes trash bags, trash pickers, gloves and a safety vest. Educational materials to help manage home and gardening projects will be included in a reusable KSB shopping bag.
Nix said individuals, families and groups may select designated locations in the community to pick up trash and debris.
“We encourage our Adopt-a-Spot sponsors to also work at their locations during this time,” she said. “Pickers and vests are yours to keep, thanks to a grant from Keep Texas Beautiful and TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation). We encourage you to use these to keep your neighborhood clean as you walk.”
Residents also can drop off used electronics at the Civic Center. The items will be donated to the Salado High School Robotics Team.
Eagle Disposal will provide trash containers in the Civic Center parking lot, where volunteers can deposit their bags of collected litter and recyclable goods anytime during the week.
Participants are encouraged to post photos of the campaign on Facebook using #ksbcreeksandgardens.
“Our volunteers make such a difference in Salado,” Nix said. “Fanning out across the village and collecting trash along the roadsides, creek banks and in other public areas in our community is a great way to spend a day in September, while giving back to your community.”
Local service organizations, including Scouts, are expected to join other volunteers in the community cleanup effort.
For more information, email keepsaladobeautiful@yahoo.com.