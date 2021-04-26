Expanded hours — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — will be one feature for Temple voters on the last day of early voting for municipal and school elections Tuesday.
Temple residents can vote early for both Temple College bond issue and the mayor’s race at two locations: Temple City Hall, 2 N. Main St.; and Temple College’s One College Centre, 2600 S. First St. Those and other area municipal and school elections will be held Saturday.
Early voting totals in the city of Temple mayor’s race and Temple College bond elections appeared steady, according to information released Monday by the Temple City Secretary’s office.
The totals were not broken down by numbers for the mayor’s race between incumbent Tim Davis and challenger Richard Arwood, or the $124.9 million TC bond election, but 853 votes were reported during last week’s voting.
During the first week of voting, 180 opened up voting on April 19, with 161 on April 20, 176 on Wednesday, 161 on Thursday and 175 on Friday, the city secretary’s office said.
Temple College proposes a bond to expand and update campus facilities in the election to be held Saturday.
Belton Independent School District reported that 20 people had voted as of Friday in the contested school board race for the Area 4 seat. Incumbent Chris Flor is vying for the seat against challenger Brent Coates. Early voting will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
School bond issues
Around the area, bond proposals from $6.1 million to $113.3 million to expand local campuses are being considered by voters in the Rogers, Academy and Jarrell school districts.
Academy ISD voters will decide on a $79 million bond issue to alleviate campus congestion as the student enrollment is projected to reach nearly 2,300 students by the 2024-25 school year. Voters can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Academy ISD Administration Building, 704 E. Main St. in Little River-Academy, according to district information.
Rogers ISD voters will consider approval of a $6.1 million bond in four propositions: $2.3 million for school facilities improvements, $1.9 million for a new auxiliary gym, $1.5 million for a new early childhood educational facility and $100,000 for a softball locker room facility.
A pair of seats on the Rogers school board are on the ballot. Trustee Keith Caldwell will be joined in the race for the two open seats by Joe Jarolik, Moody Glasgow, Robert Stephens and Bradley Marek, according to Rogers ISD. During early voting, voters can cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rogers ISD Administration Building, 1 Eagle Drive, according to district information.
Municipal elections
Troy voters can cast ballots for three City Council candidates vying for two at-large seats. Incumbent Council members Paul Ramirez and Jason Sheffler seek reelection while Vance Camp seeks to join the Council. Early voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Troy Community Center, E. Main St.
Rogers voters will decide on the town’s mayor between incumbent Billy Crow and Ernest Stoud. Voters can cast their ballots at Rogers City Hall, 2 W. Mesquite Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
Morgan’s Point Resort voters will also decide on City Council seats, including mayor. Andrew Bill and Dennis Green are each taking on incumbent Dwayne Gossett for mayor, while Shawn Knuckles and Larry Gossett are challenging incumbent Council members Donna Hartman, Bruce Leonhardt, Ronny Snow and Robbie Johnson. Residents may cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Morgan’s Point Resort City Hall, 8 Morgan’s Point Blvd.