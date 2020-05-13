A woman lost thousands of dollars in a phone scam, Temple Police spokesman Chris Christoff said Wednesday.
The woman told police someone called her and claimed to be with the federal government. The caller told her to mail money orders, gift cards and checks to different addresses.
The woman reportedly sent the scammer between $6,000 and $10,000, Christoff said.
The investigation is active.
Law enforcement officials advise Texans to not answer phone calls from numbers not recognized or, if you answer the phone but don’t know the person calling, just hang up.