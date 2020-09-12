After finally finding a property for a new youth shelter in Temple, area resident Tina Carroll now has another major obstacle blocking her shelter’s path — money.
Carroll, chief executive officer of the Peace of Mind Emergency Shelter, recently got a property in North Temple rezoned by the City Council to accommodate the youth shelter, but the property needs work. She is now raising money to help pay for the needed work while also continuing to look for other locations that might cost less to renovate.
Carroll, 37, estimates the cost of renovating the current shelter location, 6565 Pegasus Drive, would be more than $200,000.
“In the state of Texas, and just within Bell County itself, we have so many children come into the system,” she said. “I am currently working with an agency that has so many placements that they don’t have enough beds and enough foster homes to accommodate the children.”
The plan for the new youth shelter is to help house abandoned or endangered children until a more permanent home can be found for them.
Carroll said she hopes to house around 40 children at this new location, which will be watched over and taught by a rotating staff. She hopes to have those children staying at the shelter feel safe while also being comfortable.
The shelter is expected to house two children per room.
The property will include a commercial-grade kitchen to help prepare family-style meals, along with a playground in the back of the property.
“My plan is to build a playground for the children and a basketball court, just giving them a peace of mind,” Carroll said. “Even though it is just short-term, until they find a stable home, (I want to) keep them safe.”
The currently planned location for the shelter is the second Carroll attempted to use, with the first being denied by the City Council in March for not complying with city regulations.
To meet the city’s requirements regarding the new property, Carroll said she will need to put up a 6-foot tall fence around the land, install a sprinkler system and have a commercial-grade kitchen.
While Carroll said she understands the need for these, she also knows the cost of each requirement is high as well.
Currently, Carroll has raised about $20,000 for the home, with an additional $30,000 in potential donors identified. She said she will need about $100,000 to be able to start the project. She plans to later make upgrades and add amenities.
“Because we are a nonprofit organization, we are trying to get some help with costs as far as our major renovations at the new location,” Carroll said. “The new location needs a lot of renovations such as a $1,300 sprinkler system and a professional kitchen. A lot of money was put into the (first) location that was wasted since we can’t utilize the building.”
Temple City Councilwoman Susan Long said she is happy to see the shelter look at another location since she was somewhat concerned about the previous one.
Despite her concerns over the property, Long said she is very aware of the need for facilities such as this and hopes Carroll can establish a safe and welcoming shelter.
“I have a degree in social work and I worked in social work for a long time. I am not blind to the need and insensitive to the need, I understand it completely,” Long said. “People who do that kind of work are saints, but I was just concerned about all the pieces coming together in the right order.”
Carroll, an Illinois native who now lives in Harker Heights, said she developed a desire to open a shelter locally after finding out how many abandoned, abused or neglected children were in the county.
As a licensed foster mother, who recently began housing children at her home, Carroll said she wants to prevent these children from coming to further harm.
“I realized that there were too many abandoned, abused and neglected children in Texas,” Carroll said. “(There are) only a few emergency shelters to assist them. If our youths are forced to wander the streets with no roof over their heads, they become at risk.”
Carroll said she is in the process of setting up a crowd funding page, but until then people wishing to donate can go to her website peaceofmindshelter.com.