ROCKDALE — A Missouri robbery suspect was arrested early Thursday morning in Milam County after a manhunt that lasted five hours.
Taken into custody was Nathaniel Terry. He had Missouri warrants for robbery with a firearm and a parole violation, Milam County Sheriff Chris White said.
After the trail went cold and all search options were explored by about 10:30 p.m., the search was called off. Rockdale residents around U.S. Highway 77 from FM 1712 south to FM 487 were asked to watch for anyone who appeared suspicious or was walking.
Terry contacted a resident at about 4:45 a.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of FM 1712 and said he had a flat tired and needed a phone. However, Terry then confessed who he was and the resident called 911. A Milam County deputy went quickly to the residence and arrested Terry, according to White. He was taken to the Milam County Jail.
He was in the Rockdale area because his girlfriend — also wanted for a Missouri robbery — has a relative who lives near Rockdale. Missouri law enforcement officers believed that was his destination.
Terry’s girlfriend wasn’t part of the search but it’s believed she’s in Texas and possibly even in Rockdale.
Assisting Milam County in the search were K-9 units from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Milam County constables and the Texas Department of Public Safety provided air and ground support. Deputies from the Milam County Jail came and increased the numbers searching. A search drone was also used.
The search took crews through densely wooded areas, fields and homes.