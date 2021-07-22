Temple College will host an open house for prospective students and their families from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4,
Temple College, a public, two-year college, has locations in Temple, Taylor and Hutto. The college offers more than 60 certificate and degree programs, as well as dual credit courses for high school students and continuing education courses for working professionals.
The open house event will provide an opportunity to meet representatives from offices such as registration, financial aid, advising, e-learning, veterans affairs and student life, as well as representatives from academic departments and programs. Campus tours will be available at 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
Prospective students can learn about the opportunity to attend college this fall practically cost-free thanks to emergency aid grants of up to $1,500 that can be applied toward the cost of tuition.
The open house will be held in the One College Centre building at Temple College. Parking is available in the south parking lot, which can be accessed from First Street, Fifth Street or Loop 363.
For more information, visit www.templejc.edu/openhouse.