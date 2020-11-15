Two new ethnic studies courses are coming to Temple High School for the 2021-22 academic school year — the timing of which district officials said is “perfect.”
These catalog changes, which are newly approved by the state of Texas, will allow juniors and seniors to enroll in “Ethnic Studies: African American Studies” and “Ethnic Studies: Mexican American Studies.”
“Our intent is to be very purposeful about how we implement these courses … so that we’re ensuring we have the appropriate curriculum, have a well-defined scope, and have the instructional resources to support instruction and student learning,” Renota Rogers, Temple Independent School District’s executive director of secondary education, said.
Rogers said Temple ISD is partnering with Education Service Center Region 12 in the development of curriculum documents for these one-credit elective courses.
“It’s a great addition to the courses we’re already offering in social studies, and also a great opportunity for students to learn about the cultural contributions of African-Americans and Mexican-Americans to American history,” she said.
Temple ISD trustee Ronnie Gaines agreed.
“I think the timing of this class is very well timed with what’s going on in the country and around the world now,” he said during a Monday board meeting.
Superintendent Bobby Ott thanked Temple ISD’s curriculum department for its efforts through what he called a “very methodical process.”
“We’re a multicultural high school, and a multicultural school district and society,” he said. “Part of our charge is to educate students and this is a great opportunity to allow students to be in a safe environment to learn about one another.”
Ott said the reservation of these courses for upperclassmen will allow for better class dialogue.
“The fact that Lisa Adams and Renota Rogers have made this an upper-level class will allow for meaningful and engaging conversations to take place, as their minds — for the most part — are more mature than say freshmen or sophomores,” he said. “We think it’s going to be a good thing, and it’s going to really help us learn more about one another in an inclusive learning environment.”
Temple ISD has released brief course descriptions for each class.
“In Ethnic Studies: African American Studies … this course develops an understanding of the historical roots of African-American culture, especially as it pertains to social, economic and political interactions within a broader context of United States history,” according to a Temple High Catalog Change document.
Meanwhile, in Ethnic Studies: Mexican American Studies, students will evaluate significant events during the 20th and 21st centuries from an “interdisciplinary perspective.”