A suspected human trafficking operation in which two 14-year-old McGregor girls were rescued from Monday included the use of multiple Central Texas residences, including a home in Belton.
The girls were found in Georgetown Monday, leading to the arrest of James Vanhouten, 30, on two counts of harboring a runaway child after the girls were found at a residence.
The two teens, initially runaways, became involved in a dangerous situation, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
“They fell in with some bad people, in our opinion, and went from one place to the next. They were kept in some pretty bad places,” McNamara said at a news conference. “They were very happy to be rescued.”
The Georgetown Police Department assisted in finding the girls at a residence at 1205 S. Church St. Monday, Georgetown police Capt. Roland Waits said.
The girls “were retrieved by McLennan County Sheriff’s detectives, transported back to McGregor, and reunited with their families,” Waits said.
By using technology, McNamara said, officers discovered that during several days, the girls were taken from McGregor to Bellmead, Belton and finally Georgetown.
The Belton Police Department said it was not involved in the investigation or recovery of the teens, Capt. Allen Fields said.
“However, we applaud the dedication and efforts of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division,” he said.
In 2019, Allen said, Belton police assisted in rescuing two children who were taken to Florida by an out-of-state truck driver. The two children were eventually recovered and reunited with their families.
TJ Cruz, deputy chief of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, said law enforcement officers continue to investigate human trafficking throughout Central Texas, including Bell County.
“It’s here, but as in most crimes, it’s hidden and hard to detect,” Cruz said. “Most is done in secrecy and via online solicitation, or cell phone communication, luring the child. (Traffickers use) various online communications, not just girls but boys as well but is mostly females, seeking the ‘loaner’ child or via ‘enticement’ promise of momentary gains, and or just giving them the attention they are not getting at home or a promise of a better life or situation.”
To prevent human trafficking, Cruz said the department remains proactive by conducting reverse prostitution stings, online solicitation operations for child predators, and educating the public about online safety. The department is also involved in a human trafficking regional task force.
Cruz said the best way to protect children in the county is for the parents to be involved in their lives.
“Listen to them, talk to them, monitor their friends and social media, ask questions, educate them on the world in which we live and the realities of it,” he said. “Runaways are vulnerable. Most are already having issues with their families and can be easy targets.”