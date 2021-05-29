With 40 pounds of foodstuffs in their ruck sacks, 130 volunteers stepped lightly through Temple on Saturday morning.
It was the Memorial Day weekend version of Rucks on Main, a group of mostly ex-military men and women who want to help feed the hungry. Mustering at Santa Fe Plaza, the group followed a 6.2-mile route to Jackson Park and back. Once they crossed the finish line, Operation Feeding Temple collected all the food.
Wes Albanese, Rucks on Main founder, said most of the ruckers try to carry more than the 40-lb minimum, and that they are marked by a sense of community.
“A lot of people like to stay involved in military activities and to stay fit,” he said. “And everybody here has a friend or loved one that passed in the military. This is just our way of remembering those people.”
Melinda Deckman of Killeen was one of about 25 volunteers who helped with the ruck.
“It’s good to see all the soldiers out here and participating in a good weekend,” she said. “We have an app where they can register and a map so they know where they are going.”
Cypher Smalls, a corporal with the U.S. Army National Guard, said he had 45 pounds in his ruck sack.
“On a 2-mile I put on 85 pounds,” he said. “It’s a 5-mile, so I went down a few pounds. Sometimes I do like 105 pounds, with ankle weights on.”
Roel Vasquez, a U.S. Army sergeant at Fort Hood, bore no photo on his ruck sack but said he has memories of soldiers he has served with. These were not only those who “paid the ultimate sacrifice,” he said, but included some who took their own lives.
Davis Eastman, a Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet at Stephen F. Austin College in Nacogdoches, said he was carrying about 40 pounds. He was accompanied by his golden retriever, Hawkeye. His ruck sack bore a photo of Lt. Kile G. West, who died saving a downed pilot.
Eastman said he once did an 18.6-mile Norwegian march carrying about 45 pounds. The terrain was very flat, he said, and the hike seemed endless.
Lisle Meeker, logistics chief of Operation Feeding Temple, said it was the nonprofit’s first year to work with Rucks on Main.
“We’ll get at least 4,000 lbs of food,” he said. “We’ll take it back to the food pantries we support. We’ll weigh it, too, so we can give an exact total of what we collected.”
“It’s definitely an awesome gesture that our fellow vets support our … needy community,” he said. “Also the camaraderie between all the branches of service, with the new blood and the old vets contributing and sharing stories. There is a big family of camaraderie between all the vets and active duty, and there are some out there who aren’t even in the military.”
Before the pandemic, he said, the food pantries his organization deals with were helping about 100 families per week. Now, it’s 200 to 300 families per week.
“More families are coming for needed support,” he said. “It’s definitely jumped up quite a bit.”