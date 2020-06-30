A Temple man pleaded guilty Tuesday to the 2019 aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
With his guilty plea, Codey Moore admitted he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Troy over a period of time.
Moore, 30, was sentenced in the 426th District Court with state District Judge Fancy Jezek presiding.
The assaults happened in the area of Hillside Drive in Troy, and the last incident was March 2019, Bell County Special Crimes Unit Lt. Michele Cianci said.
The parents notified the unit about the inappropriate sexual contact with their daughter, and the girl made an outcry during a forensic interview.
During an interview after he was read his Miranda rights, Moore allegedly admitted he had sexual contact with the girl, Cianci said. Moore was arrested during his interview in April 2019.
Moore’s bond was set at $250,000 by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.