The Temple and Belton independent school districts celebrated the upcoming 2023-24 school year, as each entity hosted a convocation ceremony on Monday for their faculty and staff.
Hundreds of Wildcat faithfuls attended the Temple ISD convocation ceremony at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple — a site where vehicles dotted the streets and lawns in the nearby vicinity after the available parking lots reached full capacity.
“I’ve come up here and I’ve celebrated all of our achievements,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the hundreds of staff in attendance. “But when I was reflecting, it came to me that Temple ISD is more than an achievement or a series of achievements. We are an experience.”
He noted how “Experiences before Achievement” will be the theme that his district will operate under.
“Achievements are very important and we know that, but they’re not more important than the experience,” said Ott, whose crowd donned a variety of campus spirit shirts. “We are accountable for student experiences. We are accountable for student learning. We are accountable for student growth. If we focus on that then we are focusing on the right thing.”
The 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year proceeded to play a series of videos where Temple ISD students — from pre-K to high school seniors — had roundtable discussions about the impact their campus, teachers and support staff had on their academic journeys.
“I want to thank you on behalf of our students for being the people that touched their lives and impacted the way that you did,” Ott said. “I know that we will have some tough days ahead, but when those moments happen I want you to remember these videos. I want you to hold onto (their comments) and allow it to protect your passion.”
Belton ISD convocation
During Belton ISD convocation at Belton High School, administrators announced Kate Kelly, an English teacher at Lake Belton High School, as the Education Service Center Region 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year.
“We are incredibly proud to have Mrs. Kelly honored as the Region 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said. “Mrs. Kelly is an exceptional teacher that is well respected by the students, staff, and families of Lake Belton High School. We are thankful for her amazing work and are excited to join ESC Region 12 in recognizing her today.”
Region 12 includes 77 school districts and 11 charter schools across 12 counties in Central Texas, according to the Texas Education Agency.
“Congratulations, Kaitlin,” state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said in a Facebook post. “Your leadership and commitment to public education excellence in your classroom makes a difference in the lives of your students. Keep up the great work.”
Belton ISD will welcome students back to school on Wednesday. Temple ISD students will return on Monday.
“Let’s go forward and create the experience,” Ott said.