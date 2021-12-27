Getting healthier and happier in 2022 is the topic of a Living Well in Bell health seminar planned in Temple next week.
Drs. Patricia J. Sulak and Jeffrey Waxman, who both work for Baylor Scott & White Health, will discuss strategies that they and others have leaned and applied to improve their well-being.
The free, public event will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. The seminar is part of the Living Well in Bell monthly wellness supported by the Temple Community Clinic.
Sulak, a gynecologist at Baylor Scott & White, is also a clinical professor at the Texas A&M College of Medicine. Waxman, a urologist at Baylor Scott & White, is also a clinical associate professor at the A&M medical school.
Both Sulak and Waxman are co-founders of Living Well Aware, a wellness education program.
For more information, call 254-771-3374.