KILLEEN — Two-month-old Quan Kendrick Scott died Jan. 14 from blunt force injuries. Quan’s death was ruled a homicide, and the person arrested in connection with his death was his caretaker.
Charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury is Shaniquie Shaniel-Shavon Parker, 29.
The investigation by the Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division — Special Victims Unit — allegedly showed Parker intentionally caused injuries to Quan, spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a news release.
Killeen Police officers went at 11:58 a.m. to the 3600 block of Littleleaf Drive when a 911 call came in about a 2-month-old who wasn’t breathing or responding, according to Miramontez.
Officers performed CPR until Killeen Fire Department paramedics arrived and took Quan to Advent Health.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Parker and set her bond at $1 million. She will be transported to the Bell County Jail.
An autopsy at Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences was ordered by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman, and it was performed Jan. 15, according to the report.
The investigation into Quan’s death is still active, Miramontez said.
Quan was born Nov. 13.