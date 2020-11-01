Many Bell County property owners see the name “Maximo Moreno survey” on their titles, but few people know the connection with the Ayers family, Bibles and a land squabble with the formidable Sterling Clack Robertson (1820–1879) of Salado.
Oh, and then there’s the connection with the Methodist church, too.
Buried in the far east end of Temple’s Hillcrest Cemetery are Francis Hall Ayers; his wife, Hattie; and several relatives — all descendants of a pioneer who brought the first Bibles into the Republic of Texas. (The name is sometimes spelled “Ayres.”)
The Ben Milam chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and the George W. Tyler chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas joined together last Wednesday to honor the Ayers family and their contributions to early Texas history.
“Ayers was a part of the Mier Expedition, and he was lucky in that he returned safely to Texas,” said Dr. David Yeilding, “whereas many other Texans suffered seriously, and many died from various causes including combat-related wounds. So, Francis Ayers is a patriot ancestor of the Republic of Texas by virtue of his having lived in the Republic and his service with the Mier Expedition.”
Yeilding, retired Central Texas College professor of history and government, compiled the Ayers family history, especially concerning its connection to what is now Bell County.
The Ayers graves are located inside an ornate wrought-iron fence next to North 14th Street. The two chapters worked together to repair the broken stones and to place a commemorative medallion on Francis’ gravestone.
Francis Ayers (1824-1891) was born in Ithaca, N.Y., the son of David Ayers. Called one of the “grand old men” of Texas Methodism, David Ayers (1793-1881) brought in 1834 what he believed to be the first box of Bibles ever shipped to Texas and a supply of books from the New York Sunday School Union. The David Ayers family eventually settled in Washington County, where he distributed Bibles to all who would receive them. He operated a store, while he began a school in his home, taught by his wife and neighbors.
David Ayers built a successful mercantile business while he actively supported Methodist missions in Texas as a lay leader and founder of the Methodist newspaper. While attending a camp meeting in Austin County in September 1835, Ayers assisted in the formation of an unofficial Methodist quarterly conference. As secretary, he wrote to the Methodist Missionary Society in New York requesting that missionaries be sent to Texas.
Ayers also had detractors. A Methodist clergyman called him “one of the grandest scounderels (sic) in Texas.”
Francis Ayers and his wife, Hattie (1828-1890), and their family moved to Texas in 1834 to follow in his father’s footsteps.
In late 1851, David Ayers obtained the power-of-attorney from the multiple owners of a huge tract of land situated in Bell County known as the Maximo Moreno land grant. Moreno, a Mexican citizen and army lieutenant, bought thousands of acres of Texas territory in 1833 from Stephen F. Austin, when it was still part of Mexico.
Records indicate that Moreno never lived in Texas or developed his vast holdings. “He, like many of fellow citizens, never intended to live on their land because they planned to sell the property to Americans moving into Texas. This is what he did,” Yeilding said.
Yeilding meticulously mapped out the grant’s boundaries: “Originally, the Moreno land grant contained 48,708 acres that ran from the meanderings of the Little River as its southern boundary. From the grant’s southwest boundary on the Little River, the grant runs northward about 17 miles until it reached its northwest corner at what is arguably the corner of North 15th Street and Mayborn Drive in Temple. The property line then ran east to a point between Seaton and Oenaville, but closer to Seaton, and then the line ran south to the Little River. This property was between eight and ten miles wide and included every square inch of what eventually became the original town of Temple.”
“David Ayers became involved in Bell County almost immediately after its creation in 1850 by virtue of being the power-of-attorney for the owners of the Maximo Moreno land grant,” Yeilding added, even though he lived elsewhere.
In 1852, David Ayers successfully won a suit against Robertson, on behalf of the Moreno owners and all Bell County settlers. They had originally obtained land through Robertson, when their land lay within the boundaries of an older Moreno grant. The court ruled that the Moreno land grant owners had superior titles; so, every owner with inferior titles had to compromise with Ayers, which they did reluctantly.
By the late 1850s, David Ayers purchased all the remaining portion of the Moreno land grant, making him one of Central Texas’ largest landowners.
Francis Ayers, who managed the family’s holdings in Bell County and adjacent counties, moved to Temple shortly after his father’s death and Temple’s founding in 1881.
He eventually succeeded in selling the family’s Moreno land grant property to new arrivals into Bell County.
Francis displayed the same kind of resourcefulness as his father. He continued his father’s enterprises of land development and cattle raising throughout Central Texas.
Seeing potential in the newly established railroad town of Temple, Francis Ayers expanded his businesses. Within five years of the fledgling city’s founding, he and his partners built in 1886 what the Temple Times called “a first-class, self-sustaining hotel…a most comfortable, attractive and commodious building.”
“This move is hailed with delight by the citizens of Temple, as a good hotel building has long been a want here,” the Times reported. The same year, Ayers launched another enterprise even more in demand — an ice house capable of producing more than seven tons of ice daily.
Francis Ayers symbolized the enterprise and business acumen of early Bell County settlers.