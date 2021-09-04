Temple’s practice of marking vehicle tires with chalk — and occasionally taking photos — to enforce the city’s two-hour downtown parking limit violates the rights of vehicle owners, a local lawyer says.
In an Aug. 31 cease and desist letter to the Temple City Attorney’s Office, Temple-based lawyer Brandon Masin urged the city to amend its new parking enforcement tactics as they violate the Texas Constitution and cited recent legal federal rulings.
“People employed by the city of Temple, going around and physically marking our private property, without our knowledge or consent, in order to investigate whether we can be fined under an ordinance is by definition a search under the existing legal standards,” Masin, a graduate of the University of North Texas Dallas College of Law, said in his letter.
“There is even case law specifically stating that marking tires is an unconstitutional warrantless search. … Just last week, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals told a major city that this exact practice violated the constitutional rights of vehicle owners.”
Temple spokesman Cody Weems said the city is refining its parking enforcement methods as it is aware of the recent appellate court ruling.
“While the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals’ jurisdiction does not include Texas, we are aware of this ruling,” Weems said in an email to the Telegram. “The city also recently completed a parking study and adopted a Parking Action Plan, which includes numerous recommendations regarding parking in the downtown area. We are assessing our parking program accordingly.”
Weems added, “Once we have completed our review, we will make any necessary revisions to ensure Downtown Temple remains safe and accessible for residents and visitors.”
The city announced in early June that the Temple Police Department would resume downtown parking enforcement after a period of no enforcement.
Warnings were given initially before enforcement began June 28.
“Enforcing traffic measures will provide safe and efficient traffic flow, closer parking for those with disabilities and clear access for emergency vehicles,” Alejandra Arreguin, Temple PD spokeswoman, said at the time.
Parking plan
Although Temple Police issued just 61 parking citations in 2020, local leaders have been concerned about the city’s parking access as economic development efforts boost the downtown area and increase traffic.
Downtown Temple has an inventory of 2,300 private parking space as well as 1,200 public spaces. Two planned parking garages would add an extra 600 spaces.
The city’s Parking Action Plan, prepared by Dixon Resources Unlimited and presented in September 2020, offered short-term and long-term strategies “to implement an effective and efficient parking and mobility program.”
The report cited “inconsistencies in signage language and placement,” which demonstrated “the need for an operational audit and a corresponding overhaul of strategy, as related to time-limit restricted parking and curb management initiatives.”
Downtown parking signage simply reads “Two Hour Parking,” the report said, citing the need to be more specific.
“Current signage does not mention hours or days that the time restriction is in place,” the report said. “The city should initiate a signage plan to assure consistent placement of signage with consistent language explaining applicable rules.”
The goal of a short-time limit restriction is to maintain parking availability for drivers requiring shorter stays.
Better time-limit parking signage is needed around Santa Fe Plaza as well as near the Greyhound bus station and the Amtrak rail station, the report said.
The report recommended the city buy parking-specific citation management software and License Plate Recognition to increase operational efficiency and compliance. A budget for procurement of technology tools also should be developed.
“Research citation management and LPR software options that may support police, Transform Temple and parking enforcement officers,” the report recommended.
A time limit change to three hours was also suggested.
No signage
Masin, a Killeen native who opened his law office in downtown Temple over the summer, said he was ticketed in August.
“I left my law office earlier this month and saw that a parking ticket was issued to me with the ticket stating my vehicle had violated the two-hour parking ordinance,” Masin said in his letter, a copy of which he sent to the Telegram. “I didn’t observe any signs and confirmed there were no such signs, so the next day I went to the municipal court building to contest the ticket.”
Masin, a Marine Corps veteran who previously worked at a Killeen law firm, said he’s grown fond of Temple since he established his law office here. “I’d like to make it clear from the outset that I’m not crossways with the city at all and think things are running fine here,” he said.
“I understand the city wants to enforce its ordinances. However, as the city is still a government entity, it must do so within the confines of the law and the rights of those within it,” Masin said. “Based on my experience with the city, I’m sure this is just an oversight instead of anything nefarious or intentional.”
Masin said he wants the city to cease its current parking enforcement practices as well as attempts to collect or charge people based “on this illicit practice as no Texan should be fined by the government based on constitutional violations.”
Masin said he encouraged dialogue with the city and “would even welcome the city seeking a formal opinion from the Texas Attorney General on the legality of this practice as that would allow all of Texas to take notice and benefit.”