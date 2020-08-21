A 31-year-old Austin man who was staying with a friend in Cameron was killed Friday morning when he was struck by a train while he walked on railroad tracks, authorities said.
Devin Etrell Wilson, whose identification card said he lived in Austin, was killed just before 4:30 a.m. Friday on railroad tracks between Buckholts and Rogers, Milam County Sheriff Chris White said.
Milam County Justice of the Peace Andy Isaacs ordered an autopsy by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.
BNSF train personnel said they saw a man walking in the middle of the tracks near County Road 116 and blew the train’s airhorn while putting on the emergency braking system.
Wilson didn’t move off the tracks and was struck by the train’s front engine.