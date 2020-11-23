Monday was a record-breaking day for COVID-19 infections, as the Bell County Public Health District identified 195 new cases — its single-highest daily increase.
Additional 37 cases also were attributed to the weekend: 36 on Saturday and one on Sunday. Bell County’s previous single-day record was reported on July 14 with 162 daily cases.
“As we come into Thanksgiving week, I think we are all nervous to see what the holiday will do to our COVID numbers,” Public Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “I am more nervous today as we are reporting a record-breaking day … with 195 new cases reported for a total of 8,112 cases so far.”
Robison-Chadwell continued to emphasize the dire need for residents to abide by the health guidelines medical professionals have provided.
“Please take care this holiday by taking every available measure to prevent COVID-19,” she said. “Gatherings among family are a way this virus has been spreading and continues to spread. Please take care by avoiding gathering, particularly in very large groups and particularly as it pertains to high-risk people.”
Deaths remained at 112 with the latest three fatalities announced on Thursday: a man in his 70s from Harker Heights, a man in his 90s from Bell County and a woman in her 70s from Killeen.
Guiding principles for vaccinations
On Monday, the state of Texas announced “guiding principles” that will dictate how vaccinations — expected as early as December — will be distributed when available.
These principles, developed by Texas’ COVID-19 Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, cover six key criteria: protecting health care workers, protecting frontline workers, protecting vulnerable populations, mitigating health inequities, data-driven allocations, geographic diversity and transparency.
“These guiding principles established by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel will ensure that the state of Texas swiftly distributes the COVID-19 vaccine to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “This foundation for the allocation process will help us mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, protect the most vulnerable Texans, and safeguard crucial state resources.”
Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt approved a vaccine distribution plan that will prioritize “health care workers likely to provide direct care for COVID-19 patients and other vulnerable residents.”
The Bell health district announced it is gathering resident feedback on future COVID-19 vaccine distribution, and created a two-minute survey in partnership with Bell County Emergency Management.
The survey — accessible online at bit.ly/395Xwvf — will help officials better understand the local demand for a vaccine when it becomes available.
Milam County testing
Milam County Judge Steve Young said the state will conduct free testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, at the Milano Volunteer Fire Department, 305 E. U.S. Highway 79.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 8,112; 6,928 recovered; 1,184 active, 86 more than Friday; 112 dead*, 75 with comorbidities
In Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties) there are currently 74 people hospitalized, 5 less than Friday
Temple: 2,610 cases (68 more than Friday), 44 deaths
Killeen: 3,002 cases (67 more than Friday), 32 deaths
Belton (76513 ZIP code): 1,035 cases (30 more than Friday), 17 deaths
Harker Heights: 531 cases (3 more than Friday), 9 deaths
Other: 934 cases (22 more than Friday), 10 deaths
*Death totals include numbers from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 64,887 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/y3pafeu7to access the new Bell County COVID-19 dashboard.