BELTON — Voting on Election Day is set to become easier.
The Texas Secretary of State approved Bell County’s application for countywide vote centers, County Judge David Blackburn told the Telegram Monday.
This allows the county to consolidate its 48 Election Day voting locations to 41 for the upcoming March 3 primary election. Residents will be able to cast their ballots at any polling location on Election Day — mirroring the county’s early voting period.
“I am pleased and excited to receive news from the Secretary of State that Bell County has been approved to establish countywide voting centers,” Blackburn said. “I think this will make voting much more convenient for voters and will result in more people voting — which is an overriding objective.”
The state has three main requirements a county must meet to consolidate its polling places: Use an electronic voting system; have an electronic voter registration list for instant verification; and hold a public hearing.
Bell County met all three hurdles. More than 35 people spoke in favor of countywide vote centers during a late November public hearing in Belton. The county has 400 ExpressVote machines; 125 vote counting machines; and 80 electronic pollbooks, with an additional 24 set to be delivered next month.
“It is our understanding that the county presently has sufficient equipment to conduct the March 2, 2020, primary election,” Keith Ingram, the state’s director of elections, wrote in a letter to Blackburn.
Bell County will have to submit a report to the Secretary of State’s office after the election. It is due April 2.
The document, Ingram said, must include feedback from voters, minority groups and other organizations.
“Based on past elections, we would suggest that you stay in touch with these groups throughout the election process,” Ingram said. “While the county has the final word on polling place placement and the administration of the election, it is important that your local groups remain committed and involved in the countywide precinct election.”
The report also needs a comparison of voting patterns and turnout from the March 3 election and the previous two primary elections. Ingram suggested the analysis can show the pattern of people voting near their home and their place of employment.
Only six counties with populations greater than 100,000 are approved in the program for each election.
All of Bell County’s neighbors — Williamson, Milam, Falls, McLennan, Coryell and Lampasas counties — use countywide polling places.
Bell County’s growing population fueled local officials’ desire to switch to vote centers. Nearly a decade ago, the U.S. Census pegged the county’s population at 310,235. Blackburn estimates that number has grown by more than 70,000 people to around 380,000.
That blossoming number would have meant setting up additional precinct polling locations after the 2020 Census. After redistricting in 2021, county officials are anticipating the number of precincts growing to somewhere in the 60s from the current 48.
Each of the 48 voting precincts in Bell County should have about 5,000 people. That is not the case. Elections Administrator Melinda Luedecke said last month that 19 voting precincts have populations greater than 5,000 and another two are close to that threshold.