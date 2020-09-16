Contact on Tuesday with a San Antonio man reportedly turned physical for Temple Police officers.
Adrian Berumen was arrested after officers gained control of him, spokesman Cody Weems said Tuesday.
Officers were sent at about 5:45 p.m. to a call about a man causing a disturbance. After arriving at the Huntington Townhomes, 3701 Robinhood Drive, the officers tried to talk to Berumen. Berumen reportedly aggressively walked toward two officers and held a large metal flashlight he shook at the officers.
Berumen struggled with the officers and was combative, Weems said.
He was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday, so far charged with assault of a public servant. He also had a third-degree felony hold, jail records showed. No bond was set by press time.
Lost child returned to mother
A 3-year-old boy was found alone sometime before 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in the area near Hatrick Bluff Road and Silver Stone Drive, Weems said Wednesday.
A passerby took the child to Temple Fire Station No. 4 at 411 Waters Dairy Road and officers were called.
The child’s address was determined and the mother was contacted, after which he was released to his mother, Weems said. Weems didn’t know how the child left his home.
Child Protective Services was notified, but officers only took an information-only report.
Cargo trailer reported stolen from tire store
The owner of a black cargo trailer said he left it Saturday at Discount Tire but later was told the trailer wasn’t there, Weems said.
The man said his 2012 trailer was left at 721 SW HK Dodgen Loop. The trailer was no longer at the business Tuesday, he was told.