A Temple woman will present a solo performance of “The Woman at the Well” on Thursday at Lake Belton’s Overlook Pavilion, next to Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road.
featured
Temple actress to present solo performance at Lake Belton Thursday
- BY DAVID STONE | SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAM
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- New Tex-Mex eatery celebrates Killeen location with ribbon cutting
- Tornado sirens sound briefly in Temple, Belton and Killeen as severe weather moves into Central Texas
- Temple Police: No issues with motorcycle group that caused problems elsewhere
- ‘Son of a Sinner’ Jelly Roll reigns at CMT Music Awards
- New community market planning starts
- Temple woman indicted for evading arrest with a vehicle
- Southbound I-35 closed after fatality
- LSU’s Mulkey expects reunion at Final Four
- Temple urges residents to follow brush collection guidelines
- Mary Elizabeth White Hooten, age 75, died March 24, 2023