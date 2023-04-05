Eve Holmans Raine

Eve Holmans Raine, a 1970 graduate of Temple High School, will offer her dramatic interpretation of the Samaritan woman and her encounter with a stranger at 6 p.m.

A Temple woman will present a solo performance of “The Woman at the Well” on Thursday at Lake Belton’s Overlook Pavilion, next to Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road.