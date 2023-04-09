“Why am I a Christian?” the Rev. Jared Burt, pastor of Taylors Valley Baptist Church, asked the congregation in the Easter morning service.
“This was one of the questions I wrestled with after being called to the ministry,” he said. “I was so on fire for God, and I wanted to witness to people.”
So he visited an atheist chat room. Unfortunately, their arguments left him speechless.
“My faith was shaken to the core,” he said. “If Jesus is not real, I didn’t’ want to go through the motions.”
He began researching the reasons for believing in Christ, he said, and found some very good arguments for the existence of God and the Christian faith. To an atheist, he said, the universe merely exists inexplicably, and some Biblical basis for this view is found in the book of Ecclesiastes.
“Your life without God really has no purpose, no direction,” he said.
Pointing to his text — I Corinthians 15:12-19 — Burt said to pay attention to what the apostle Paul says in verse 14: “And if Christ is not risen, then our preaching is empty and your faith is also empty.”
In that case, Burt said, there would be no reason to believe that one day everything will be right with the world.
“One of the things about Christianity is that it solves our problem,” he said. “God is bringing restoration to everything.”
The relevancy of the resurrection is that it means Jesus is real, he said.
“He’s the true savior,” he said.
The church at Corinth that Paul was writing to was “an absolute disaster,” Burt said.
It had factions and sexual immorality in their midst. And they were misusing their spiritual gifts to prop up themselves.
“Sometimes churches are a catastrophe,” he said.
Paul’s answer to the church was not to give up, Burt said. Earlier in the letter (I Cor. 15:3) the apostle referred to the gospel he had preached to them: “For I delivered to you first of all that which I also received: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures.”
Paul’s answer to the troubled church was to take them back to the foundation of their faith, Burt said.
In his letter, Paul reminded the church that Christ rose again, was seen by the apostles and later by more than 500 people, most of whom were still alive.
Burt went over a few facts that are generally accepted. First, there was the empty tomb, which was agreed upon by believers and unbelievers. Second, it is clear that the disciples — who were in fearful hiding after the crucifixion — believed in Christ’s resurrection enough to proclaim it boldly. Third, there is the conversion of a renowned skeptic — the apostle Paul. He was on the way to persecute Christians when something happened to him that made him one of their greatest leaders.
What is the best explanation that scholars can give for all these facts? Burt asked. Were they hallucinations? That would be a lot of people hallucinating, he said.
Not only does the truth of the resurrection mean that Jesus is real, Burt said, but also that salvation is real. He referred to Matthew 1:21 which says “He will save his people from their sins,” and to I John 2:2 which says Christ is “the atoning sacrifice for our sins.”
Even the name of Jesus tells us something, Burt said. It is the same as the name of Joshua in the Old Testament, and means “the Lord saves.”
“He leads us to a new kind of promised land,” Burt said.
And Christ’s victory over sin and death was in a measure foreshadowed by David’s victory over Goliath, he said. As David won a victory for all Israel, so Jesus has secured a victory for all mankind.
“Jesus is the lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world,” he said.