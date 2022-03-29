Law enforcement officers were searching Tuesday afternoon for a suspect who evaded a Bell County Sheriff’s deputy and later fled on foot in Temple.
The suspect evaded the deputy in a vehicle, but fled after crashing in the 4000 block of Midway Drive in Temple, according to a news release.
Temple police officers aided in the search.
“Out of precaution, Bonham Middle School was notified of the incident by the on-staff School Resource Officer,” Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said in a statement. “To keep individuals from entering the area during the search, the agencies set a perimeter. Additionally, on-scene officers communicated with individuals in the area that were impacted by the search.”
No injuries were reported.
Nowlin said there were also no reports or sightings of the suspect on or near the Bonham campus.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.