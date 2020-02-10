CAMERON — Milam County Commissioners Court on Monday adopted a resolution to support the Second Amendment.
County commissioners supported the “sanctuary” resolution as did District Attorney Bill Torrey, Sheriff Chris White said.
White said this resolution will keep the county “moving forward to preserve our Constitutional guarantees and our great Republic of Texas and America.”
The Second Amendment addresses the right of U.S. citizens to keep and bear arms for their own defense.
Accepting this resolution means Milam County prohibits or impedes the enforcement of certain control measures seen as violations of the Second Amendment. The county and other counties supporting the Second Amendment don’t support using resources to enforce measures like universal gun background checks, high-capacity magazine bans, assault weapon bans and red flag laws.
The term was taken from “sanctuary cities,” which is when some cities resisted using public resources to enforce immigration policies.
Milam County joined at least 60 out of 254 Texas counties that have adopted Second Amendment resolutions.