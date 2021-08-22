Belton Independent School District trustees on Monday night will consider establishing a bond exploration committee to determine projects and improvements needed for growth as the district plans a new multimillion-dollar elementary school that has no current funding.
If approved, the committee would work with district staff to develop a possible bond proposal that could be considered by the school board by Feb. 21, 2022, in order to call for a bond election on May 7, BISD documents show.
Enrollment projections show three of the district’s elementary schools will exceed student capacity within the next three years, the district said.
In July, the board voted to hire Cloud Construction Co. Inc. as construction manager at risk to design a future school, the first signal that the district would possibly seek a bond to pay for the new campus. Although no funding exists yet for the future school, the district is holding public meetings on its design and using funds from a prior bond for those costs.
The school board will consider establishing the committee — triggering the start of the proposed bond process — at its meeting at 6:15 p.m. Monday at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St., Belton.
Under the new proposal, the school board would establish a bond exploration committee comprised of about 50 community members and volunteers that would meet from September to December.
“Belton ISD continues to experience accelerated growth,” a staff report on the committee proposal said. “While other districts across the state witnessed a decrease in student enrollment due to the COVID pandemic, Belton ISD grew. Student enrollment growth and aging facilities, although well maintained, pose challenges for providing equitable facilities for each and every student.”
Under a proposed timeline, the bond exploration committee would identify “prioritized projects” for a possible bond by reviewing demographic information, growth trends, facilities assessments, and school and district needs, BISD documents said.
The committee would share the prioritized projects with Superintendent Matt Smith.
In December and January, Smith would work with committee co-chairs “to further refine the list of recommendations based on highest need and impact on student learning experiences and feasibility.” After further discussions with his administrative team and the committee co-chairs, Smith would tweak the proposals and “develop a presentation to the board,” documents said.
In January and February, the board would review and recommend final adjustments to proposals and “consider (a) possible bond election,” documents said.
The board of trustees “would review proposal from the superintendent and the bond exploration committee, make any final adjustments to the proposal and make a decision regarding the call of a bond election by February 21, 2022,” the document said.
The timeline cites May 7, 2022 as a possible election date.
2017 bond
In April 2017 — just weeks before voters considered a $149.7 million bond election that included two new campuses, Charter Oak Elementary and Lake Belton High School — the Belton district hired Bartlett Cocke General Contractors to oversee the building of the high school in West Temple.
A construction manager at-risk differs from a traditional building contractor in that the manager is responsible for getting the project done without exceeding a guaranteed maximum price set by the district.
About 56% of voters in the Belton school district — which includes Belton, West Temple, Morgan’s Point Resort and parts of Bell County — approved the bond.
Planning new school
Designs for a future elementary school were discussed at a meeting Aug. 11 at Chisholm Trail Elementary in Belton.
About 40 community members attended the first of four elementary design team meetings to give input on a school prototype design.
The next meeting with members of Huckabee Architects, the design team, is scheduled Tuesday at Tarver Elementary School, 7949 Stonehollow Drive in Temple.
“These meetings are us trying to get ahead of the growth,” Mike Morgan, assistant superintendent of operations in Belton ISD, said in a news release. “The district is being proactive so that the shovels are ready, waiting on a bond.”
No decision has been made on where the new school would be built. The district already owns a Belton tract off Loop 121 near the Bell County Expo Center.
Templeton Demographics estimated BISD will see an average growth of 366 elementary students per year or 1,800 during the next five years. Chisholm Trail and Tarver elementary schools are among the campuses expected to be impacted the most by this rapid growth, the study said.