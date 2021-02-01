Sue Mayborn, owner, editor and publisher of the Temple Daily Telegram and the Killeen Daily Herald, was named the recipient of the 2021 Baylor University Founders Medal, the school announced Monday.
The honor, established in 1969, is one of the most distinguished awards given by Baylor and is reserved for men and women whose service and contributions have been unusually significant to the life and future of the university, a news release said. Baylor cited Mrs. Mayborn’s more than 40 years of support, service and leadership as a member of the Baylor family seeking to further the school’s educational mission and provide support for generations of students, the university said.
“Sue Mayborn’s deep and abiding commitment to higher education has made her a true friend of Baylor University and so many other Central Texas colleges and universities,” Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone said in the release. “Sue and her late husband, Frank Mayborn, shared a passion for two things: journalism and support of higher education, and they have built an incredible legacy through their generous support and leadership in these incredibly important areas. Whether through their many scholarships, internship programs or through their continuing support of the Mayborn Museum, Sue has made an impact on the lives of generations of students — the scholarships she and Frank created have opened doors and helped produce transformational experiences that pointed our students toward their future callings. We are truly grateful for her vision and support, and we celebrate this opportunity to honor a true champion of Baylor University.”
Mrs. Mayborn is known across the state of Texas for her commitment to journalistic excellence and support of higher education, Livingston said.
Mrs. Mayborn has had a deep commitment to higher education and excellence in teaching and journalism throughout her life and career. She is president of The Frank W. & Sue Mayborn Foundation, which primarily focuses on supporting young people and education, as well as dozens of initiatives, including youth and educational programs, museums and hospitals, to support these commitments, the release said.
“Reserved and intentional, Sue Mayborn holds high ideals of integrity in business and involvement in community service, Baylor said in the release.
A native of Oklahoma, Mrs. Mayborn graduated from Gatesville High School and Temple Junior College and attended Baylor and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. She is a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Temple.
Frank W. Mayborn, her husband, was heavily involved in developing Temple and the surrounding area from playing an instrumental role in persuading the U.S. Department of War to locate Fort Hood near Temple and donating land that established the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center to starting the annual Bell County spelling bee, the release said. Among many other contributions and leadership roles, Mr. Mayborn also endowed chairs at Texas Tech University and Peabody College in Nashville, Tenn., and served on the journalism advisory boards for the University of Texas and Texas A&M University and served on the board of trustees at Peabody College and Vanderbilt University.
In 1979, Mrs. Mayborn was executive vice president for Frank Mayborn Enterprises Inc. After the couple married in 1981, she undertook progressively greater roles in the companies and following Frank’s death in 1987, she became president/owner of KCEN-TV and Frank Mayborn Enterprises Inc. and its subsidiaries, the Temple Daily Telegram, Killeen Daily Herald and County Developers, according to the release. She remains active in the leadership of Frank Mayborn Enterprises Inc.
Mrs. Mayborn’s involvement with Baylor began through her and Frank’s friendship with U.S. Rep. William R. Poage.
In 1978, Mr. Mayborn took the leading role in raising funds for The W.R. Poage Legislative Library at Baylor, beginning an enduring legacy of support. Mrs. Mayborn has continued this legacy with support for the Baylor Libraries, the Department of Journalism, the Mayborn Museum and the Baylor in Washington program. She is a Baylor Alumna Honoris Causa and recipient of The Herbert H. Reynolds Award for Exemplary Service. She also was honored with the Pro Texana Medal of Service from Baylor in 2015.
Mrs. Mayborn played a major role in the building of the Sue & Frank Mayborn Natural Science and Cultural History Museum Complex at Baylor and its ongoing renovation, and created the Sue Mayborn Endowed Scholarship Fund in Journalism, the university said.