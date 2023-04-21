A Belton man who stabbed a victim so violently that he was eviscerated was indicted Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury.
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, faces a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Goodman’s arrest stems from a Feb. 15 incident in which deputies responded to a stabbing call at a home off Tallow Drive in the Belton area.
“On Deputies arrival,” the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release in March, “they located a victim with an evisceration.”
Goodman was staying at a home with two other men who allowed him to live there, but had been told he had to move, according to an arrest affidavit.
One roommate heard the victim call out for help and went to investigate.
He saw the victim “covered in blood” and Goodman standing over the man.
The roommate told deputies “Shawn Goodman told him not to call 911 and came towards him,” the affidavit filed by the Sheriff’s Department said. The suspect then fled into nearby woods.
Deputies later searched the room where Goodman occupied and found a piece of paper that indicated his plan to assault the victim.
“Affiant searched the room occupied by Shawn Goodman and located a scrap of paper with the words ‘do I take (victim’s name) out’ written on the paper,” the affidavit said.
A fingerprint pulled from the paper scrap matched a known fingerprint to Goodman, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Goodman, who fled from the scene, later went to a woman’s home “with blood on his hands and that she asked him to leave.”
Goodman was later arrested without incident by the Sheriff’s Department SWAT team.
The victim sustained serious cutting injuries to his neck and abdomen.
His mid-section was stabbed so violently that he was eviscerated — causing his internal organs to come out of his wounds, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The victim also suffered cuts on his elbow, both shoulders and the back of his neck. He was diagnosed at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with fractures to his face and a subdural hematoma.
The victim survived and is no longer hospitalized, officials said.
Goodman remained in custody at the Bell County Jail Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $152,000. He is also charged with a Class B misdemeanor charge for marijuana possession under 5 ounces, jail records show.
An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. May 11 in the 27th District Court with Judge John Gauntt presiding. A pretrial hearing is set for July 6 in the same court, records show.