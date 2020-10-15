BELTON — Visiting state District Judge Daniel Mills denied George Powell III’s defense team’s motion to disqualify the Bell County District Attorney’s office for his retrial.
“These perceived ‘conflicts of interest’ may exist to some extent, but they do not rise to the level of a due process violation necessary to disqualify the Bell County District Attorney’s office from conducting and prosecuting a re-trial of defendant George Powell as ordered by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals,” Mills wrote in his decision.
Powell’s 2009 Killeen aggravated robbery conviction was overturned by the appellate court because Paul and Leslie McWilliams — a married couple whom both worked as Bell County assistant district attorneys — didn’t turn over information to Powell’s defense team that might have made a difference in the first trial’s outcome.
In addition, a jailhouse informant gave testimony that later was proven to be false, and it was allowed by the McWilliams. The informant received a special deal in his own criminal case for the testimony he gave.
An Aug. 19 hearing gave both Innocence Project of Texas Executive Director Michael Ware and Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza opportunities to address the alleged conflicts of interest, and it allowed Mills time to read Garza’s testimony and the findings of Judge John Gauntt.
One conflict of interest claimed by Ware related to the continued employment of the McWilliams — who both retired within the last few months, their acts during the trial and public statements made by Garza.
No evidence was given that showed a personal interest by Garza in the case, Mills said.
Garza never filed a grievance with the State Bar of Texas against the McWilliams’ duo, Ware said.
Mills’ ruling said he “gives great deference” to Gauntt’s findings, outlined in the 503 findings of fact and conclusions of law Gauntt prepared. Gauntt conducted the original trial and then the writ hearing.
Gauntt recommended that Powell receive a new trial because the Bell County District Attorney’s office didn’t reveal information about a plea deal made with an informant and it didn’t reveal information about an alleged Crime Stopper offer to a witness, he said.
Powell was accused of robbing a Killeen 7-Eleven even though there were significant height differences between Powell and the alleged robber who was caught on camera.
No new future prosecutor for the case has been named since Michael Waldman left Bell County in May to be the criminal trial division chief for Williamson County.
Garza said his office will proceed with the new trial.
“Following Judge Mills considering testimony, argument and legal briefs submitted by the parties, he denied the motion to recuse. We will now continue to proceed accordingly,” Garza said.
Ware said Thursday that he plans to file a writ “requesting that the Court bar further prosecution of this case.”
“They should be protecting the public by finding and prosecuting the 5(-foot)-7(-inch) man who committed this robbery and leave 6(-foot)-3(-inch) George Powell alone,” he said.