WACO — Education Service Center Region 12 and partners will hold a Transition Fair on Tuesday for students with disabilities in grades 8-12.
The event, which will highlight regional resources for student success beyond high school, will be held from 6-8 p.m. at 2101 W. Loop 340 in Waco. Participants, including students with physical, intellectual or learning disabilities, are encouraged to pre-register at bit.ly/TransitionFair2022.
“The transition from high school to beyond can be challenging for any student,” Education Service Center Region 12 said in a news release. “For students with disabilities, which can include dyslexia to language processing disorders, to dysgraphia, this step can feel overwhelming without the proper support and resources.
Access to resources and guidance on advocating for oneself can be challenging without support, ESC Region 12 said.
“The Transition Fair’s theme is ‘Let your Light Shine’ as it aims to bridge the gap between high school and life after school for students of all abilities to ease the apprehension of students and their families,” ESC Region 12 said.
Participants will learn about community resources to support their transition, career and college opportunities, training opportunities, options for independent living, guardianship and alternatives, and how to apply for certain benefits.
“Our goal is to connect students, families and school staff with service providers to facilitate success for students once they graduate from high school — something that will impact their quality of life and how they can contribute to society,” said Monica Johnson, education specialist for ESC Region 12.
The event will include several partners, including Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, which provides accessible, caring and responsive support services to individuals and families coping with mental illness, intellectual and developmental disabilities, developmental delays, and emotional conflict. Additional partners include Texas Parent to Parent, Texas Workforce Commission, Communities in Schools, Heart of Central Texas Independent Living Center (HOCTIL), and Texas Able, all dedicated to the prosperity of Texas students with disabilities and their families.
Other agencies include ARC of McLennan County; Baylor Accommodations; BCBSTX, STAR Kids; Burgett Law Firm, PLLC Estate Planning Law Firm; Focus Behavioral Associates; Oceans Behavioral Hospital; Sandy Hardy-Smith, Imagine Enterprises; Superior Health Plan; Texas Able; Texas STAR Plus; United Health Care Dental Services; and the Waco Mayor’s Committee for People with Disabilities.