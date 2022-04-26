BELTON — A new partnership between Bell County and United Way of Central Texas aims to help those affected by the Cedar Valley tornado.
The Commissioners Court unanimously approved the agreement at their meeting Monday. The agreement will allow Temple-based United Way of Central Texas to accept checks for the benefit of the Salado tornado disaster fund.
The non-profit will hold the funds collected until the county can decide on how to distribute the money, which the group will also help with.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson said this process will give some peace of mind to those interested in helping, but are concerned about possible scams.
“The intent of this also is to allow those different entities, who are rightfully so are trying to collect money to help those involved with the storms, to have the avenue of sending that money to United Way so they can be controlled through the county and be dispersed appropriately,” Whitson said. “But again, that doesn’t mean that somebody can’t start a GoFundMe anytime they want.”
County officials said the partnership between the two entities was something suggested by the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the county still needs to decide who will be eligible to receive the funds and how they will be given out.
To decide who would receive the funds, Blackburn suggested the creation of a special board to screen each request. He initially suggested that Commissioner Whitson, who represents the Salado area, Emergency Management Director Bob Reinhard and County Auditor Tina Entrop be on the board.
County officials did suggest focusing aid on those residents directly affected by the tornado.
Blackburn said the county could look at keeping a similar agreement to this one in place moving forward, to make it easier if another disaster hits.
“I would like a sustaining agreement set up so that going forward, from the moment of a disaster or a declaration … we’ve got a way to funnel monetary donations or a place to fund those to,” Blackburn said. “I think that would have been one of the beneficial things to have at the beginning of the effort.”
County officials said a method to donate has not been set up yet, but an announcement would be sent out once it is.
Tornado tax relief
At the Commissioners workshop meeting, Billy White, chief appraiser for the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County, spoke about the district’s work to help those affected by the tornado.
Due to both state and county disaster declarations regarding the tornado, the district started accepting applications for property tax relief. The applications only apply to those whose homes received at least 15% of their value in damages from the tornado.
White said the district has so far only received 15 applications for the tax exemption, but anticipates more in the coming weeks.
Officials said residents with homes or structures affected by the tornado only have until July 27 to apply, with proof of damages able to be added afterwards.
White said the district will take steps to make sure those who deserve the tax breaks know about them and have the opportunity to apply.
“Our plan is to, after we get them all in, start targeting mail to the people who haven’t applied and we think should be applying,” White said. “I have the list of properties the judge gave me. We will try to investigate those that do qualify that did not apply.”
Whitson thanked White for his efforts in helping residents receive the tax breaks that they deserve, so they don’t have to pay more taxes than they legally have to pay.