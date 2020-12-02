Learning to search for injured or incapacitated people — without the use of phones or global positioning systems — is the goal of training exercises happening at Miller Springs Nature Center this week.
Members of Temple Fire & Rescue’s Special Operations Team were practicing finding injured individuals at the 260-acre nature center with nothing besides a compass, map and a general search area. This is part of the team’s monthly exercise to either learn, or be refreshed, on skills that might be needed in certain situations.
Capt. Jonathan Buckley, lead instructor for the training, said the department’s Special Operations Teams are trained in multiple different skills so they can handle particular scenarios that others can’t.
“Mainly what this is about in these scenarios is we are doing lost hikers,” Buckley said. “People use these trails and there is a possibility someone gets down there and needs to be rescued.”
The training split the three shifts of the team into three days — one on each day — with members starting off in a classroom learning a particular skill followed by using the skills at the nature center.
Team members who acted as lost hikers revealed a general idea of where they were located while two teams alternate used skills in order to find them. The first team would work to set up a search grid of the area and relay that information to a central base for use in locating the victims. The second team would use the grid to locate the victims and travel to them.
Buckley said those participating in the training so far have picked up on the skills quickly, which include how to use a compass and a map to find people or objects. Some, like himself, learned the skills before while serving in the military.
Buckley said the team members will need to continue to practice the skills even after the class since it takes some time to feel comfortable using the skills.
Training Chief Sam Hendricks said these skills could help the team members if they were to help aid in searching operations, such as in the wake of a hurricane. He said disasters like these could knock down phone towers, leaving only traditional methods available if GPS isn’t usable.
Temple has previously sent down teams to the coast in preparation for hurricanes, or sent teams to help in the search of space shuttle debris in 2003 after the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster.
Hendricks said it is good to have at least three plans for these types of situations, even if the third option will most likely not be used.
“When Hurricane Harvey came through, all the areas along the (Texas) coast that we were in had no cellphone coverage,” Hendricks said. “If you depended on a cellphone you were (in trouble).”