Wind gusts of up to 50 mph and higher caused damage in parts of Central Texas Thursday afternoon.
In Jarrell, residents reported roof damage to some homes and businesses. A recreational vehicle tipped over at Valley View RV Park, officials reported.
Granger’s Cotton Country Club has structural damage, according to the business’s Facebook post — but no one knew how much Thursday. Owned by Nate and Jamie Church, the club is a popular restaurant and dance hall located at 212 E. Davilla Street. The damage seemed to be centered in the outside patio area.
Lightning struck a power pole across from Chew’s Chops and Deer Processing, 101 N. Franklin in Holland. The pole came down and landed on State Highway 95.
Tree limbs became spears and their trajectories took at least one through a truck’s windshield. A trampoline took flight and landed twisted around a tree trunk.
Temple had wind gusts up to 50, but some areas — such as Jarrell — received gusts that reached 70 mph or higher, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.