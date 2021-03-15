From March 14-20, the Telegram and other newspapers around the country are observing Sunshine Week — an annual celebration of access to public information from local, state and federal government entities.
Sunshine Week is a national initiative that began in 2005 to educate the public about the importance of government transparency. Spearheaded by the American Society of News Editors, the weeklong campaign brings to light how easily — or not — journalists can obtain information from governing bodies to share with the public.
The Telegram will have a variety of stories running this week detailing how some local governments are not always as transparent as they should be, and how some are very open. Unfortunately in some cases, simply getting what should be public information can be a difficult task.
Sunshine Week annually takes place in mid-March, corresponding with Freedom of Information Day on March 16.
The Texas Public Information Act, created by the Legislature in 1973, applies to all governmental bodies, and sets the laws for, as its name states, public information. It details the type of information that must be public; establishes guidelines for exceptions not open to the public; how to file a request; sets fees that an agency can charge for copies at a “reasonable” cost; and explains an appeal process for any decision that withholds information.
What that means is that the public can file information requests with cities, school districts, county government and other governmental bodies.
Once a request is filed, public information is supposed to be released “promptly,” according to the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas. If there is a question whether the information is covered under the law, the government entity has a deadline of 10 business days to determine if it will argue that the information is not public and ask for an opinion from the Texas attorney general’s office.
The Texas Public Information Act applies to all city records, on practically any media and created on any device, according to a Texas Municipal League report titled “Understanding Your Personal Liability as a City Official.”
For example, items such as handwritten notes taken by a city council member during a council meeting, an interview, or during an evaluation in connection with the official business of the city are public records, according to the report. Emails sent from a council member’s personal computer to constituents relating to city business are public records.
“A completed report, audit, evaluation, or investigation made of, for, or by a governmental body must almost always be released unless made confidential under law,” according to the report. “Information must be released ‘promptly,’ which is defined in the (law) as being ‘as soon as possible under the circumstances, that is, within a reasonable time, without delay.’ If a requestor seeks a large volume of information, a city may certify to the requestor in writing a reasonable date by which it will provide the information.”
According to the report, “with criminal negligence, failing or refusing to give access to or provide copies of public information to a requestor. Violations are misdemeanor offenses. Depending on the offense, fines may be up to $4,000 and up to six months in jail may be served.”
The Telegram encourages the public in urging government officials at all levels to be transparent while conducting government business.
One useful tool to transparency in government is an open records request.
Filing an open records request is a straightforward process — one that occasionally takes time to be completed — and a useful tool for residents wanting to ensure their local governments are open and transparent.
Most government agencies will have places to request information on their websites.
You can also submit requests to federal agencies under the Freedom of Information Act. Visit FOIA.gov to submit a request.