Santa Claus came to town Christmas morning.
Jolly Old Saint Nick visited children at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple Thursday morning — thanks to unique safety measures provided by Temple Fire & Rescue.
Truck 1 and Truck 3 escorted Santa to the hospital “so that children waking up in the hospital could see the jolly old fellow,” Temple Fire & Rescue posted to its Facebook page.
“Santa took a ride up in the Ladder Truck’s platform, where he was able to see and wave to the children through their hospital windows,” the post said.
Members of Temple Professional Firefighters Association annually distribute hundreds of toys to the children’s hospital each Christmas morning, but those plans were this year derailed by the coronavirus.
“While COVID precautions limited our usual in-person toy delivery and overall Christmas Day interactions with the children, we still wanted to try to make this day special for those families that wished to be involved,” Temple Fire & Rescue said.