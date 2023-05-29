Wall Everlasting

Elizabeth Smith places a plaque Monday on the Wall Everlasting in memory of her father, C.F. Ellis, during the Memorial Day program at American Legion Post No. 133 in Temple. Assisting her are Clayton Wallers, post adjunct, and Jerry Caballero, post sergeant at arms. Willis was an army paratrooper who served during World War II and the Korean War.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

American Legion Post No. 133 Chaplain Larry O’Neil called Memorial Day the most expensive holiday of the calendar year.

