American Legion Post No. 133 Chaplain Larry O’Neil called Memorial Day the most expensive holiday of the calendar year.
“Every hot dog, every burger, every spin around the lake, or every drink with friends and family is a debt purchased by others,” he said. “This is not about all who serve — that date comes in the fall. This one is the honor of those who pay in life and blood, whose moms never saw them again, whose dads wept in private, whose wives raised kids alone, and whose kids only remember them (through stories).”
During a Memorial Day program Monday, O’Neil told the veterans and community members to keep that significance in mind moving forward.
“This is the day to remember that others pay for every free breath that you ever get to take,” he said.
It took Rogers resident Richard Conde, the son of Medal of Honor recipient Staff Sgt. Felix Conde-Falcon, years to fully understand that gravity.
“For 40 years of my life, I didn’t celebrate Memorial Day like I do today,” he said. “I thought, ‘Hey, I have a three-day weekend. We’ll go have hot dogs and ride on the lake.’”
Conde highlighted how that mindset began to change 18 years ago when he received a letter in the mail that had a red and blue ribbon around the envelope.
“I opened it up and my life changed at that moment,” he said. “That’s when honestly I’m back to the 3-year-old that I was on the day that my dad died, April 4, 1969.”
The letter was just two sentences.
“My name is Leslie Hayes. I was with your dad in Vietnam and I was with him the day he died. If you want to talk please call me.” — Leslie B. Hayes
Conde quickly took him up on his offer and gave the Hayes residence a call.
Before he knew it, they had spent approximately three hours discussing Vietnam together.
“He told me everything,” said Conde, who noted how Hayes spent 36 years trying to track him down. “He said, ‘Your dad saved my life numerous times and not only mine but others.’ I was able to learn who my dad was from a man that I didn’t know. It’s phenomenal when you think about it.”
People can read about Conde-Falcon’s heroics that posthumously earned him the Medal of Honor in 2014 online at www.cmohs.org/recipients/felix-m-conde-falcon.
“Memorial Day has a whole different meaning for me today and I’m as honored and privileged to be in this building with Vietnam veterans as I was the day my dad was presented the Medal of Honor,” Conde said.
The Memorial Day program also featured the presentation of commemorative pins to Vietnam-era veterans and the memorialization of seven veterans — Ira Walton, Lewis Whitacre, Richard Ebertowski, C.F. Ellis, Samuel Kaiser, Robert Kalkbrenner and James Whitlow — with placards on the American Legion Post No. 133’s Wall Everlasting.
“I’m happy to see so many people that came out for the program,” Commander John Potts of American Legion Post No. 133 told the Telegram. “There are a lot of my members here but there are also a lot of people that are not from this group. It’s great.”