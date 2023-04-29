Temple blooms again.
After canceling Friday evening’s activities because of stormy weather, the city welcomed the sunshine Saturday for its 2023 Bloomin’ Temple Festival.
“We didn’t want to take any chances,” said Allison O’Connor, city public relations specialist.
The festival opened at 11 a.m. Saturday and by noon the crowd already was building.
“We’re expecting more later for our headline act starting this evening,” she said.
The festival ended Saturday, but the carnival will be open 2-6 p.m. today.
Activities stretched from the Santa Fe Plaza to the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, the Food Truck Plaza and the MLK Festival Grounds.
Mike Hicks, museum director, and his staff oversaw activities in the vicinity of the plaza, including the car show and games for the children. There also were performances of traditional Mexican dances by Tierra Mestiza Ballet Folklorico.
“It’s a little windy, but a beautiful day,” Hicks said.
Mascots for Temple Fire & Rescue and Temple Police Department were on display in the museum park. Among them was Officer Blue, a little mare of undetermined breed. Melinda Mersch, criminal analyst for TPD, said Blue is usually accompanied by a police officer. The mare serves as an “ice-breaker,” she said, drawing children in and encouraging them to talk to a police officer.
Not that far away, Tanner Lowry talked to people about Kids R Kids, a new pre-school in West Temple.
“We’re here to help with the event in any way we can,” he said.
That included a chalk walk, a sensory station and a LEGO station.
“We do full-time day care and afterschool and summer camps for elementary school-age kids,” he said.
For preschool, ages 6 weeks to 4 months, they teach the basics, he said.
Going beyond the busy playground under the Third Street overpass, people sat at park tables in the Food Truck Plaza. They had a choice from You Da Man Noodle Man, Lula Mae’s Cajun Cuisine and 88 Island Grindz.
Inside the MLK Festival Grounds, the Kidz Zone was very popular.
Estela Gonzalez of Temple watched her son Emilio, 7 months, play in the Ball Pit. It was just a pit filled with colored plastic balls, but he seemed contented with it. It’s for non-walkers, she said.
“I’ve never seen this before,” she said. “My daughter (Adelina) is about to get her face painted. My son (Jaydee) is playing with inflatables, baseball, different games.
“I’ve been here before,” she said. “There’s a lot. These three activities weren’t here before. They put some pretty great stuff up this year.”
Casie Ward of Little Land Play Gym in Temple said they just brought a few things for the children to do.
“Everything in our gym is kind of stationary,” she said.
Children may come and play indoors six days a week. Little Land also does birthday parties and parents night out.
This is a very small franchise, she said, with only about six locations in the U.S. However, there are about 118 of them in China, she said.