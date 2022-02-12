Polls in Bell County and across the state will open Monday to mark the start of early voting for the March 1 primary elections.
Bell County registered voters will be able to cast ballots at any of the county’s six early voting locations for two weeks. Early voting ends Feb. 25.
The six locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday, polling places will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday hours will be from noon to 5 p.m.
The locations also will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 through Feb. 25. Sites will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, the President’s Day holiday.
As Texas is an open primary state, voters will get to choose if they want to cast their vote in either Democratic or Republican party races. Voters can only cast their ballots in one or the other, and will be locked into voting in any runoff elections for the same party they cast votes for during the primary.
Candidates chosen through the primary process will appear on the ballot for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Bell County contested races
Voters in Bell County will get to make their voices heard in three contested elections during the primary — all on the Republican ballot.
The first contested Republican race is for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1. Incumbent Theodore Duffield will face challenger Reese Davis, a retired police commander.
Duffield has served as Justice of the Peace in Bell County since 1994, serving seven terms so far. If he wins another four year term this year, Duffield will serve until 2026.
“If I lose, will I be upset? Sure. Will I be concerned? Yeah. Will it be the end of the world? Nope. I’ll just turn the page and start writing a new chapter,” Duffield said on election night in 2018.
Duffield said he feels strongly about his staff and the services his office provides to the county, and he sees it as a position of trust, he previously told the Telegram.
Davis, the challenger, served with the Killeen Police Department for 12 years and worked as the commander of the Special Investigations Division. He said he will meet regularly with residents and make truancy issues a priority if elected.
“Reese Davis will not waste our taxpayer dollars,” his campaign website said. “Reese Davis will focus on modernizing the court for efficiency.”
For Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, incumbent Cliff Coleman faces challenger Richard Sapp, a college professor.
Coleman was first elected as Justice of the Peace in 2018, replacing the then-retiring JP Don Engleking. This will be the second time Coleman has faced Sapp in the primary, having defeated him to win his first term.
The first race between the two candidates in 2018 was close with Coleman receiving 1,098 votes, or 51.28%, and Sapp receiving 1,043 votes, or 48.72%.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the Bell County citizens of Precinct 2 and I am asking for your support to continue as your justice of the peace,” Coleman said in a news release.
A Salado resident, Sapp is a retired Temple Police detective who worked for the department for more than 32 years. Sapp works as an adjunct professor in the protective services department of Central Texas College in Killeen.
“I have spent the majority of my adult life in service to Bell County citizens and look forward to having the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Precinct 2,” Sapp said in a November news release.
The last Republican contested race is for the unexpired term of the Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, Place 1 seat.
Keith Reed, who was appointed last year to fill the vacant seat after the resignation of JP David Barfield due to a medical condition, will compete against Velva Johnson, a coordinator for the 426th District Court.
Reed has previously served as the police chief in both Troy and Lorena. He also has worked as an adjunct professor with a special focus on constitutional law and search and seizure.
“I am experienced on the criminal side but it is not just criminals that you deal with as justice of the peace, it is civil (cases) and everything else thrown in,” Reed said when he was appointed. “It is indeed a challenge … and I look forward to the challenge.”
Johnson said she will make the office more accessible.
“The residents of Precinct 3, Place 1 each have a voice and their voices should be heard. One of the purposes of the justice court is to provide a platform for residents to present their disputes and problems to the court and have the court listen to the facts and testimony and resolve the disputes and problems based on the facts, testimony and law that applies to the given situations,” Johnson said on her campaign website. “Residents should not feel intimidated by the court but should feel welcome to have their voice heard and use the court for their needs. As Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 1, my court will be this type of court.”
Bell uncontested races
Uncontested races for the Republican Party included those for County Commissioner Precinct 2, County Commissioner Precinct 4, County Judge, County Court at Law No. 1, County Court at Law No. 2, County Court at Law No. 3, Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, Place 2 and Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 2. Other uncontested faces for the Republican Party include those for district clerk, county clerk and county treasurer.
Bell County’s Democratic Party has four uncontested candidates for County Court at Law No. 2, County Commissioner Precinct 2, County Commissioner Precinct 4 and Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Place 2.
Milam County elections
Similar to Bell County, Milam County will have three contested primary election races that are all on the Republican ballot.
For the seat of Milam County Judge, incumbent Steve Young is being challenged by Bill Whitmire, a landman.
Milam County’s Commissioner Precinct 2 seat has three candidates running, with incumbent Don Shuffield not running for reelection. The candidates include Douglas Baker, who works for D&L Baker Trucking; James Denman, a local business owner; and Wyatt “Dude” Ferris, a road and bridge worker for the county.
County Commissioner Precinct 4 is up for election, with current Commissioner Jeff Muegge not running for reelection. The two candidates running to replace him are Johnny Andrews, an equipment operator for the precinct, and Wesley Payne, an equipment operator for Precinct 3.
Uncontested races in the county include those for the district clerk, county clerk, sheriff, county treasurer, Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 and Justice of the Peace Precinct 4.
All those running in the county’s elections are from the Republican Party. There are no candidates from the Democratic Party.
Texas Legislature
Bell County’s only contested state seat in the primary is for state senator for District 24, left open by Dawn Buckingham, who is running to be land office commissioner.
Three Republicans are running to replace Buckingham. The candidates include Temple resident Lamar Lewis, the district director for state Rep. Hugh Shine of Temple; retired Texas game warden Pete Flores of Austin; and Raul Reyes, a home builder from Castroville.
Two Democrats are running for the seat, software engineering manager Kathy Jones-Hospod from Cedar Park and veteran Jeremy Kohlwes from Castroville.
The primary races for both state House seats that include Bell County are uncontested, with both a Democrat and Republican throwing their hats in the ring for each race.
Governor
A total of 13 candidates are running this year in the primary election for governor, eight Republicans and five Democrats.
Candidates on the Republican side include incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, and challengers Danny Harrison, Don Huffines, Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Paul Belew, Allen B. West and Rick Perry, a man with the same name as the former governor.
Democrats running for the position include Beto O’Rourke, Joy Diaz, Michael Cooper, Inocencio “Inno” Barrientez and Rich Wakeland.
Lieutenant Governor
Republicans running for the position of lieutenant governor include incumbent Dan Patrick, Trayce Bradford, Daniel Miller, Aaron Sorrells, Zach Vance and Todd M. Bullis.
Democratic candidates in the race are Carla Brailey, Michelle Beckley and Mike Collier, the party’s nominee during the last election for the position.
Attorney General
Republicans running for state attorney general include incumbent Ken Paxton, and challengers George P. Bush, Louie Gohmert and Eva Guzman.
Democrats on the ballot include Rochelle Mercedes Garza, Lee Merritt, Joe Jaworski, Mike Fields and S. “TBONE” Raynor.
Other state races
Voters will get a chance to decide on various other contested state primary races for both parties.
Those running for state comptroller include Republicans Mark V. Goloby and Glenn Hegar, the incumbent, and Democrats Janet T. Dudding, Angel Luis Vega and Tim Mahoney.
The seat of land office commissioner has 12 candidates running for it in the primary, including eight Republicans and four Democrats.
Republicans in the race include Buckingham, Jon Spiers, Ben Armenta, Tim Westley, Victor Avila, Don W. Minton, Rufus Lopez and Weston Martinez. Democrats running are Sandragrace Martinez, Jinny Suh, Michael Lange and Jay Kleberg.
Candidates for agriculture commissioner include Republicans Carey A. Counsil, James White and incumbent Sid Miller, and Democrats Ed Ireson and Susan Hays.
For the position of the state’s railroad commissioner, the primary includes a contested race on only the Republican side. Republican candidates for the seat include incumbent Wayne Christian, Tom Slocum Jr., Dawayne Tipton, Marvin “Sarge” Summers and Sarah Stogner. The winner of this race will face Democrat Luke Warford, who is uncontested.
For Supreme Court Place 9, Republicans David J. Schneck and incumbent Evan Young will compete in the primary before facing Democrat Julia Maldonado in the general election.
For the position of judge on the Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5, Republicans Clint Morgan and incumbent Scott Walker will compete before facing Democrat Dana Huffman in the general election.
The race for justice of the 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 4 will see Democrats Beth Payán, Rosa Lopez Theofanis and Paula Knippa face off. The winner of the race will face Republican Lesli R. Fitzpatrick.
Early voting sites
Bell County will have six early voting polling locations: one each in Temple, Belton, Salado and Harker Heights, and two in Killeen. Registered voters are able to vote at any of the six county polling locations regardless of where they live.
For the coming week, the polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.
Early voting sites are:
- Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple
- Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave., Belton
- Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road, Salado
- Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen
- Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, Killeen
- Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights