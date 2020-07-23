Temple Police officers discovered two stolen Jeeps at about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday that were left in the 1000 block of Sagebrush Drive, spokesman Cody Weems said Thursday.
A 2016 Jeep Wrangler and 2013 Jeep Wrangler both had the rearview mirrors ripped off.
No suspects had been identified by Thursday, according to Weems.
Two Jeeps were allegedly spotted early Wednesday off Tarver Drive in West Temple after six juveniles ran from them to check vehicle doors in the area. A neighbor spotted them, and the juveniles jumped back in the Jeeps and took off.
The license plates were not visible to the cameras, Belinda Enochs said. She posted on Facebook she recognized her stolen Jeep.
Enochs posted she fell asleep and left her garage door open on Glenstone Drive.
Ted Rigg, who lives on Drury Lane, said at about 3 a.m. he let his dog out, which started barking. Rigg said he saw two vehicles take off fast and turn onto Glenstone Drive — which is a dead end. The Jeeps quickly turned around, and Rigg believed the Jeeps’ occupants looked into the open garage he saw on Glenstone when he left for work.
Sagebrush Drive is located about 10 miles from Glenstone Drive.