BELTON — Belton criminal defense attorney Michael Magana received a public reprimand Dec. 2 from the State Bar of Texas.
The information was released Friday.
The grievance committee’s investigation found a complainant paid Magana to represent someone else on a felony conviction appeal. That complainant authorized a $10,000 credit card payment on May 24, 2018, and a second $10,000 payment on June 29, 2018.
Magana, 50, didn’t put the money in an escrow account or trust but, on Aug. 6, 2018, he signed an agreement he would represent the client on two criminal charges. Both matters were resolved by the time the fee agreement was executed, according to the State Bar.
He met with the complainant and the client’s mother, during which time he explained the appeal process — but he didn’t file a notice of appeal.
The trial court appointed another attorney on July 28, 2018, to represent the client. Magana said he was working on the case through February 2019, even though another attorney was already appointed for the appeal.
Magana didn’t return the fees or provide an invoice for the fees he didn’t earn.
The complainant contested the charges with the credit card company. Magana agreed Jan. 11, 2019, to reverse the charges. The complainant received notice in March 2019 that the charges were reversed.
According to the State Bar, Magana violated rules of the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct and an article of the State Bar rules. He was ordered to pay $1,000 in attorneys’ fees and expenses.
Magana has been licensed to practice law since May 3, 1996. His practice is located at 2315 S. Loop 121 in Belton. He is licensed to practice criminal, family and juvenile law, according to the State Bar of Texas website.
He didn’t return a Telegram call by press time.