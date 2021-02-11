Due to inclement weather conditions, Friday will be a virtual learning day for all students in Belton ISD, a school district news release said.
"Please watch for communication from your student’s teacher about assignments to be completed," the release said. "Attendance will be based on completion of assignments."
All extracurricular travel before noon is canceled. Decisions about the status of Friday’s Lake Belton High School girls basketball contest and Belton High School boys basketball contest will be communicated by 1 p.m., the release said.
Monday, February 15, remains a student holiday and teacher in-service day. "Because of expected winter weather, all Belton ISD buildings will be closed and staff will work remotely," the release said.