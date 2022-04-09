BELTON — Every morning, as Bell County Sheriff’s deputies begin their shifts, they are reminded of the dangers they face every day as they walk by two empty chairs honoring those who lost their lives in the line of duty.
“We put our lives in peril every time we come to work,” Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange said. “We try to remind everyone that when they leave home, they tell their family they love them because they might not come back.”
The two chairs honor six emergency responders who lost their lives in the line of duty dating back to 1878 and one as recent as 2021. Deputies remembered are Frank W. Venable, who died on Oct. 23, 1878; Issac B. Grubbs, Aug. 6, 1903; William “Jerry” Zak, July 7, 1998; Adam Davis, Dec. 11, 2013; John Andrew Rhoden, April 26, 2020; and Esteban “Stevie” Ramirez, Feb. 16, 2021.
The chairs were donated Wednesday through a gift from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Association in conjunction with the non-profit organization Saving a Hero’s Place Inc.
“Unfortunately, my tenure starts right there,” Lange said as he pointed at a chair honoring three deputies. “I’d only been in office for 12 months when Adam Davis lost his life.
“Seven years later, David Rhoden lost his life. Stevie Ramirez was our jail administrator that caught COVID and passed away from COVID disease.”
Ramirez rose through the ranks as a deputy and a jailer into an administrative position at the Bell County Jail.
Lange said Ramirez always worried more about others than he did himself.
“Stevie was a big man,” the sheriff said. “I was worried about him because of his size. He was worried about me and COVID because of my age. The last thing he said to me was, ‘Sheriff, don’t worry about me. I’m all right with the Lord. If the worst happens, I’m OK.’ That was the last thing that he ever said to me.”
Chief Deputy TJ Cruz rose through ranks with Ramirez as the two came up together in the department.
“We both started in the jail and went up the ranks until we made it to administrators,” he said. “There’s not a day in my career that I don’t think about him. Those chairs will be a forever reminder of (his sacrifice). Stevie is one of those that we loved his job, and he loved what he did.”
Lange said Davis came from a law enforcement family as his dad and brother both served at his department.
“I hired him to come on,” he said. “I saw him at a gas station, and he thanked me for getting him involved and making him a part of our group. A few months later, he was killed. In a way, I feel guilty because I hired him. If I hadn’t hired him, he could still be alive. I can’t think of it that way. I gave him the opportunity to work with his dad. He enjoyed what he was doing, and unfortunately, he died in an accident.”
Rhoden started at the jail and worked his way up to deputy. Lange said Rhoden was one of what he calls his up-and-coming deputies.
“He was an outstanding young man,” he said. “He was doing his job, trying to stop someone from fleeing, when he suffered a fatal accident.”
Rhoden lost his life in the line of duty in April 2020 while he was attempting to lay spike strips along northbound Interstate 35, near the FM 93 exit ramp, when a tractor-trailer struck him. He was 31.
Criminal investigator Jamie Rieves knew Rhoden well, as the two were best friends.
“We worked together for eight months before his passing,” she said. “Outside of work, he was very close with my family. He and my husband were really good friends. He was an uncle to my children. At work, we had a lot of memories working together.”
She said seeing the chairs as she comes into work is heartbreaking but also a great way to honor his memory.
“It still doesn’t feel real sometimes,” Rieves said. “Honestly (the chair) is a beautiful tribute. To me, it makes me feel like there’s always going to be a seat saved for him. A forever seat for him.”
Lange said the dangers come with the job answered by brave men and women with a calling to serve their community.
“We try to train our officers to the best of our abilities,” Lange said. “We try to get them the best equipment to protect them physically and mentally to be alert and cautious to handle the job. Our business is inherently dangerous. Our officers know that every time they put their badge on.”