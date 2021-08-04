BELTON — Closures are scheduled to start at 7 tonight for a paving and bridge joint operation that will shut down lanes on Interstates 35 and 14.
At 7 tonight, crews will close two inside northbound mainlanes of I-35 between Loop 121 and Central Avenue for more bridge joint work. The on-ramps to Loop 121, Holland Road and I-14 eastbound frontage road will be closed.
Additionally, the inside mainlane of I-14 will be closed approaching I-35.
The closure is scheduled to end at 6 a.m. Thursday.
The operation is dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress, Smith said.
Signage will be in place to inform motorists of roadwork and traffic control operations. Updates and information are posted regularly on Twitter at @TxDOTWaco.
TxDOT encourages all motorists to slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions and watch for road crews.