The Temple Public Library will hold a Medicare 101 educational program at 11 a.m. on both April 27 and Oct. 12.
Medicare specialist Lee B. Green will provide an overview of Medicare and will answer questions on a range of topics, including:
• How do I sign up for Medicare?
• What does it cost?
• What are Parts A, B, C, and D of the federal Medicare program?
• What is the difference between a Medicare supplement and a Medicare Advantage plan?
The library is at 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple. For information call 254-298-5707.
The seminars are free and open to the public.