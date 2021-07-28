The Texas Water Resources Institute is targeting landowners across Bell County for help in restoring proper water quality to Big Elm Creek.
On Wednesday, the institute hosted a meeting regarding the implementation the Big Elm Creek Watershed Protection Plan. The forum at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Temple also provided resources for technical and financial assistance to area landowners.
“The intent of the (Big Elm Watershed Protection Plan) is to reduce bacteria and nutrient loads to the creeks through voluntary measures,” Ward Ling, watershed coordinator with Texas Water Resources Institute, told the Telegram.
These voluntary measures, which were conceived with assistance from stakeholder input beginning in 2018, are intended to combat nonpoint source pollution.
“Water quality monitoring conducted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality indicated that a section of Big Elm Creek exceeded water quality standards for primary contact recreation,” according to the Big Elm Creek Watershed Protection Plan. “The cause of this impairment is excessive E. coli bacteria.”
To meet the quality standard, an approximate 62 percent reduction in Big Elm Creek’s current E. Coli load — impacted by livestock, feral hogs, failing on-site sewage facilities, dogs, runoff, centralized wastewater, illegal dumping and excessive soil nutrients — is needed.
Ling noted how Big Elm Creek was first identified as impaired in the 2010 Texas Integrated Report, when depressed oxygen levels were also located within the watershed.
“We’re dealing with nonpoint source (pollution), so I’m tasked with getting everybody involved,” Ling said. “Everybody I called seems excited that the plan is done and has been accepted by the (Environmental Protection Agency) … so we can get things in the plan funded.”
Ling said the plan has a 10-year implementation window.
During that window, environmental groups will strive to educate landowners about a variety of “best management practices.”
“We’re trying to change people’s perception, which will hopefully change the way that people manage their land,” he said. “It’s human nature so it takes a little bit of time. But the advantage there is that … if people see their neighbors doing something different in the agriculture community or urban community, there is hope that it will build.”
Institute officials hope is that an increased emphasis will be placed on brush management, fencing, filter strips, grade stabilization structures, grazing land mechanical treatment, heavy-use area protection, prescribed burning, prescribed grazing and supplemental feed locations.
Best management practices “can achieve the goals of improving forage quality and distribution, diversifying water resource locations and better distributing livestock across a property,” according to the protection plan.
Ling stressed how the Texas Water Resources Institute, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Texas A&M AgriLife are not trying to reinvent the agriculture industry.
“People have been farming for thousands of years … we’re just getting a little bit better at it as we go through the generations using somewhat science-based reasons for why we’re doing things,” Ling said during the meeting. “It may be just a little tweak but it will make all the difference in the world.”
For information, Ling said stakeholders may visit the project website online at bigelmcreek.twri.tamu.edu/.