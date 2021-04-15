Kaleb Grant has a passion for helping others.
The 18-year-old — who is enrolled in an Emergency Medical Technician program as a Temple High senior — is earning college-level credit through Temple College. Although he is pleased with his educational journey so far, Grant wants to further himself within the field.
He just didn’t know all of his options.
On Thursday, the Temple High senior had the opportunity to hear from two higher education representatives: Texas A&M University-Central Texas President Marc Nigliazzo and Temple College President Christy Ponce.
During a presentation in Temple High’s auditorium, the pair presented information to nearly 75 seniors, like Grant, who have not yet committed to a post-high school path.
Together, Nigliazzo and Ponce discussed their institutions’ partnership, and the affordable four-year path to a bachelor’s degrees they offer.
“I was planning on doing something like this to start off with ... but I always just have more informal discussions,” Grant told the Telegram. “I kind of always wanted to have something like this. I just couldn’t find the time to do it.”
Grant said he has enjoyed his experiences at Temple College to date.
“It’s honestly been fun,” he said. “It’s a lot of work but it feels like it’s worth it. I’m meeting a lot of more people in the field and they’re guiding me on what I can do.
With those discussions in mind, Grant said he thinks he will likely continue his studies at Temple College — a campus that has always been just down the road from him.
“I want to finish at Temple College … because it takes me five minutes to get to campus,” he said. “I can’t leave my grandparents since they need me around more. So this is a way for me to take care of my family and handle myself at the same time.”
Jason Mayo, Temple High’s principal, said there will be a follow-up meeting in May for students interested in taking the next step. That informational session will include further details about the different degrees offered and the registration process.
Taliyah Johnson, a fellow Temple High senior, also wants to remain close to family. Despite an initial desire to enroll for classes at Baylor University in Waco, Johnson is looking toward Temple College.
“This presentation was great,” she said. “I was originally going to join the Navy before going to Baylor … but I think this plan would be better. I would be in the Navy while at Temple College.”
Johnson, who said she plans to complete her 10-week basic training before enrolling for classes, is looking forward to staying local.
“Being in the military has always been something that I’ve wanted to do … so this is a good way for me to stay close to my family while doing that,” she said.