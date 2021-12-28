The new year will have a frigid start with temperatures expected to drop below freezing Saturday night.
The National Weather Service expects temperatures to fall more than 30 degrees after the high temperature reaches about 73 degrees Saturday afternoon. The cold is expected to be accompanied by gusty winds up to 35 mph, which will make temperatures feel even colder. Sunday’s low is forecast at 28 degrees.
David Bonnette, a meteorologist with the agency, said temperatures so far this winter have been above average.
“We’ve just had a sustained period of mostly rain-free weather,” Bonnette said. “And, typically, if you have a prolonged period of rain-free weather, that means higher temperatures.”
Bonnette said temperatures in December for Waco, the nearest city the agency keeps historical data for, are 61.6 degrees on average but have risen about 12.1 degrees this year.
While the coldest months for Central Texas are in January and February, Bonnette said residents can expect continued warmer than average temperatures. He said this was because of La Nina weather patterns in the Pacific Ocean result in warmer and drier winters for Central Texas.
Bonnette said that, while last year also had similar conditions, the winter storm in February was an anomaly for the season and the region. He said this means residents should not expect a similar winter storm this season.
Warming shelters
With temperatures projected to drop below freezing, Temple’s two warming shelters are also expected to open their doors to the local homeless population.
The Temple Salvation Army and Temple Impact Church regularly open their doors when temperatures drop below freezing when taking into account the wind chill. The two organizations also are open when temperatures are below 35 degrees with wind chill when it is wet outside.
Deni Howard, who manages the shelter for Impact Church, said the organization plans to open its doors both Saturday and Sunday.
Howard said the organization still does need more volunteers to help run the shelter, mainly during the midnight to 3 a.m. and 3 to 6 a.m. shifts.
The shelters also see a need for new, packaged underwear for the homeless. She encouraged those willing to volunteer or donate to contact the church.
Ice prevention
Work crews for the Texas Department of Transportation will start ice prevention operations later this week, according to a news release Tuesday.
In preparation for the weekend’s sub-freezing temperatures, department workers will pre-treat well-traveled local roads, bridges and other structures with a brine solution that lowers the freezing point on roadways.
Department officials urge drivers near workers to give them at least 200 feet of space while they treat the roadways.
Officials plan to continue monitoring the weather forecast and adjust operations as needed.