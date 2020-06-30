ROCKDALE — A resident’s complaint against a Rockdale Police officer was dismissed this week as “completely unfounded,” Police Chief Jerry Meadors said Tuesday.
“He did his job,” Meadors said.
Brittany Lopez claimed the officer used excessive force against her because he intentionally slammed her on the ground after a traffic stop.
Lopez was arrested because she refused to guarantee she would appear in court, Meadors said. The officer said Lopez fell on the sidewalk after he tried to put her in the patrol car.
Although Rockdale Police officers don’t have body cameras, the reported incident was caught on in-car video and on audio, according to Meadors.